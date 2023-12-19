Adobe and Figma Call Off Merger Amid Regulatory Hurdles (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) Adobe has officially announced the mutual decision with Figma to terminate their planned Merger. The collaboration faced insurmountable challenges gaining approval from the European Commission and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Shantanu Narayen, Adobe’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “Both Adobe and Figma disagree with recent Regulatory findings. However, we … ? Leggi su windows8.myblog
Adobe Lightroom su Android 14 supporta HDR Ultra ma solo per pochi
Adobe ha aggiunto il supporto per l'editing di immagini Ultra HDR in Lightroom per Android. Scopriamo insieme tutti i dettagli L'articolo Adobe ... (tuttoandroid)
Adobe e Figma, UK e UE bloccano la fusione: salta l'affare da 20 miliardi di Dollari...imposto dalla Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) inglese e dalla Commissione Europea (insieme, forse, ad un'indagine in partenza presso il Dipartimento di Giustizia USA), dunque, Figma e Adobe ...
Adobe and Figma abandon proposed $20bn merger Financial Times
Adobe and Figma abandon acquisition plan MarTech
Adobe/Figma: tech M&A suffers design failureRegulator scrutiny is making tech M&A more onerous. Antitrust probes in the UK and EU have put a stop to Adobe’s $20bn deal to buy Figma. Amazon’s purchase of iRobot is under threat. With initial ...
Adobe And Figma $20 Billion Deal Called OFF After Long Wait For ClearanceAdobe has been trying to get regulatory approvals for the $20 billion deal for the past one year but the deal is now over.
