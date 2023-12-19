Adobe and Figma Call Off Merger Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Adobe and Figma Call Off Merger Amid Regulatory Hurdles (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) Adobe has officially announced the mutual decision with Figma to terminate their planned Merger. The collaboration faced insurmountable challenges gaining approval from the European Commission and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Shantanu Narayen, Adobe’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “Both Adobe and Figma disagree with recent Regulatory findings. However, we … ?
