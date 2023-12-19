A Murder at the End of the World | la spiegazione del finale | dove ci porterà l’intelligenza artificiale?

A Murder at the End of the World, la spiegazione del finale: dove ci porterà l’intelligenza artificiale? (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) La nostra spiegazione del finale di A Murder at the End of the World, la serie gialla sui generis creata da Brit Marling con protagonista Emma Corrin, che conclude il suo corso su Disney+ nel segno dell'intelligenza artificiale. Ogni giallo che si rispetti giunge al termine e spesso nella propria risoluzione nasconde la risposta alle tematiche che ha portato avanti nella propria storia. Non poteva esimersi quindi nemmeno un prodotto singolare come A Murder at the End of the World, la serie che ha fatto tornare in tv Brit Marling e Zal Batmanglij dopo la chiacchierata The OA, sempre da loro creata, scritta e diretta. Questa volta al centro c'era l'Emma Corrin di The Crown, e non Marling stessa, che ha interpretato un ruolo di contorno rivelatosi fondamentale negli ultimi ...
