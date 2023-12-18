WWE: R-Truth combatterà a Raw stanotte! JD McDonagh lo sfida nel match “natalizio” per eccellenza (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) La WWE ha ufficializzato un ulteriore match per l’odierna puntata di Raw in programma a Des Moises, Iowa. L’ultimo show rosso live del 2023 vedrà R-Truth e JD McDonagh fronteggiarsi nel match natalizio per eccellenza in quel di Stamford, ovvero il Miracle on 34th Street match, che ogni anno o quasi torna nella programmazione televisiva della compagnia. Sono stati ovviamente confermati i tre title match precedentemente annunciati, ovvero The Miz vs GUNTHER (Intercontinental Championship match), Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (Women’s Tag-Team Titles match) ed, infine, Judgment Day vs Creed Brothers (Undisputed Tag-Team Titles). Pubblicizzato per l’evento anche Seth Rollins, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
