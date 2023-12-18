WWE | R-Truth combatterà a Raw stanotte! JD McDonagh lo sfida nel match “natalizio” per eccellenza

WWE Truth

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: R-Truth combatterà a Raw stanotte! JD McDonagh lo sfida nel match “natalizio” per eccellenza (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) La WWE ha ufficializzato un ulteriore match per l’odierna puntata di Raw in programma a Des Moises, Iowa. L’ultimo show rosso live del 2023 vedrà R-Truth e JD McDonagh fronteggiarsi nel match natalizio per eccellenza in quel di Stamford, ovvero il Miracle on 34th Street match, che ogni anno o quasi torna nella programmazione televisiva della compagnia. Sono stati ovviamente confermati i tre title match precedentemente annunciati, ovvero The Miz vs GUNTHER (Intercontinental Championship match), Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (Women’s Tag-Team Titles match) ed, infine, Judgment Day vs Creed Brothers (Undisputed Tag-Team Titles). Pubblicizzato per l’evento anche Seth Rollins, ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

R-Truth si rivede sui ring WWE: l'annuncio dello stesso atleta sui social  World Wrestling

WWE: Novità importanti sul ritorno di R-Truth  Spazio Wrestling

R-Truth To Face JD McDonagh In Miracle On 34th Street Fight On 12/18 WWE Raw

WWE announced R-Truth will face JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight on the December 18 episode of WWE Raw. After The Creed Brothers joined him in a six-person brawl against The Judgment Day ...

Gimmick match announced for tonight's WWE Raw

WWE will present the final episode of Raw in 2023 from Des Moines, IA, at the Wells Fargo Arena tonight as next week’s show is a best of due to it falling on Christmas night. Matches previously ...
Video su : WWE Truth
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Truth Truth combatterà stanotte! McDonagh sfida