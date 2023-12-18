Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 18-12-2023 ore 11 | 30

Viabilità Roma

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 18-12-2023 ore 11:30 (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) Viabilità DEL 18 DICEMBRE 2023 ORE 11.20 FEDERICO ASCANI UN SALUTO E BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio PARTIAMO DAL RACCORDO ANULARE, DOVE IL TRAFFICO È ATTUALMENTE BLOCCATO NELLE DUE DIREZIONI PER INTERVENTO DELL’ELISOCCOTRSO A CAUSA DI UN INCIDENTE TRA AURELIA E PONTE GALERIA TROVIAMO POI CODE IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA TRA LABARO E A24 E IN ESTERNA TRA Roma FIUMICINO E DIRAMAZIONE Roma SUD SUL TRATTO URBANO DELL’A24, CODE TRA PORTONACCIO E LA TANGENZIALE EST IN DIREZIONE DEL CENTRO CODE SULLA FLAMINIA TRA IL RACCORDO E VIA DEI DUE PONTI IN DIREZIONE CENTRO, SITUZIONE ANALOGA SULLA SALARIA ALL’ALTEZZA DELL’AEROPORTO DELL’URBE E SULL’APPIA DA VIA DEI LAGHI AL RACCORDO TRAFFICO FORTEMENTE RALLENTATO SULLA CASIIA BIS DOVE TROVIAMO CODE TRA ...
