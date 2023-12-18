Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 18-12-2023 ore 09 | 45

Leggi su romadailynews

(Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023)DEL 18 DICEMBREORE 09.35 FEDERICO ASCANI UN SALUTO E BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLASULLA A91FIUMICINO CODE DAL RACCORDO ALLA COLOMBO SUL TRATTO URBANO DELL’A24, CODE TRA TOR CERVARA E LA TANGENZIALE EST IN DIREZIONE DEL CENTRO E TRA TOR CERVARA E RACCORDO VERSO QUEST’ULTIMO SUL RACCORDO, TROVIAMO DELLE CODE IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA TRA LABARO E A24 E TRA DIRAMAZIONESUD E ARDEATINA. IN ESTERNA TRAFIUMICINO E APPIA E TRA CAILINA E A24 CODE SULLA FLAMINIA TRA IL RACCORDO E VIA DEI DUE PONTI IN DIREZIONE DI QUEST’ULTIMO, SITUZIONE ANALOGA SULLA SALARIA ALL’ALTEZZA DELL’AEROPORTO DELL’URBE TRAFFICO FORTEMENTE RALLENTATO SULLA PONTINA DOVE TROVIAMO DELLE CODE ALTEZZA APRILIA E ALTEZZA CASTEL ...