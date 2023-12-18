Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 18-12-2023 ore 08 | 15

Leggi su romadailynews

(Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023)DEL 18 DICEMBREORE 07.20 FEDERICO ASCANI UN SALUTO E BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLASERVIZIO DELLAAPRIAMO CON IL RACCORDO, DOVE TROVIAMO DELLE CODE IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA TRA DIRAMAZIONESUD E ARDEATINA SPOSTIAMOCI SUL TRATTO URBANO DELL’A24, DOVE IL TRAFFICO RISULTA INCOLONNATO TRA TOR CERVARA E LA TANGENZIALE EST IN DIREZIONE DEL CENTRO CODE SULLA DIRAMAZIONENORD TRA SETTEBAGNI E IL RACCORDO PER DIFFICOLTA DI IMMISSIONE SU QUEST’ULTIMO TRAFFICO INCOLONNATO SULLA FLAMINIA TRA IL RACCORDO E VIA DEI DUE PONTI IN DIREZIONE DI QUEST’ULTIMO, SITUZIONE ANALOGA SULLA SALARIA ALL’ALTEZZA DELL’AEROPORTO DELL’URBE TRAFFICO FORTEMENTE RALLENTATO SULLA PONTINA DOVE TROVIAMO ...