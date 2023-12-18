The Rope Curse 3 | recensione | film horror intenso ma dimenticabile

The Rope Curse 3, recensione: film horror intenso ma dimenticabile (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) Dal 18 dicembre 2023 è disponibile su Netflix The Rope Curse 3. Si tratta del nuovo film horror di Taiwan che ha una durata di 109 minuti e rappresenta il terzo capitolo della saga. Protagonista è un’aspirante influencer legato al parkour, Kuan-yu, che finisce in una terribile maledizione. I suoi sogni si fermano così in modo sconvolgente. Proveniente da una famiglia di esorcista, resta coinvolto in una serie di spaventosi eventi dentro un hotel. Vediamo ora insieme la recensione del terzo film della saga, diretto da Liao Shih-Han. The Rope Curse 3: la recensione Leggi anche: Carol e la fine del mondo: la recensione e il finale spiegato Leggi anche: Reacher 2 su Prime Video, recensione: ...
