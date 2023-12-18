The Rope Curse 3 come finisce | spiegazione finale

The Rope

The Rope Curse 3 come finisce: spiegazione finale (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) The Rope Curse 3 è il terzo film di Taiwan della nota saga di genere horror. Questa volta i personaggi sono al Meihuang Hotel, dove le cose iniziano a complicarsi quando un uomo si suicida impiccandosi. Si scopre poi che la moglie di quest’ultimo si era suicidata la settimana prima e che il loro figlio è morto per la fame. Dopo aver perso i suoi cari, l’uomo si era trasferito nell’hotel, dove i fantasmi malvagi hanno iniziato a tormentarlo e hanno posseduto il suo corpo. Ma vediamo ora insieme cosa succede nel corso del film horror e come finisce. The Rope Curse 3: riassunto e spiegazione trama Leggi anche: The Rope Curse 3, recensione: film horror intenso ma dimenticabile Leggi anche: Finestkind come ...
