The Creator | uno speciale contenuto video svela la data di uscita su Disney+ del film di Gareth Edwards

The Creator

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Autore : movieplayer
The Creator: uno speciale contenuto video svela la data di uscita su Disney+ del film di Gareth Edwards (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) Disney+ ha svelato la data di uscita in digitale di The Creator, il nuovo film di Gareth Edwards uscito in Italia lo scorso settembre. Il film 20th Century Studios The Creator, l'epico thriller d'azione diretto da Gareth Edwards che è arrivato il 28 settembre nelle sale italiane, debutterà il 17 gennaio su Disney+. Ad annunciarlo è proprio il gigante dello streaming con uno speciale contenuto video diffuso in esclusiva su Youtube. Il film, interpretato da John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, l'esordiente Madeleine Yuna Voyles e Allison Janney, è ambientato in una guerra ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

The Creator in streaming su Disney+ dal 17 gennaio

- Pubblicità - Il film 20th Century Studios  The Creator ( recensione ), l'epico thriller d'azione diretto da Gareth Edwards che è arrivato il 28 settembre nelle sale italiane, debutterà il 17 gennaio su Disney+ . Iscriviti a Disney+ per ...

The Creator: il film di Gareth Edwards in streaming su Disney Plus dal 17 gennaio  BadTaste.it Cinema

The Creator dal 17 gennaio su Disney+  ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV

Domani esce “The best is yet to come” che racconterà l’ascesa di Huijsen e Yildiz in prima squadra

La Juventus, tramite Instagram, ha condiviso una piccola anteprima della produzione originale "The best is yet to come" che avrà per protagonisti Kenan Yildiz e Dean ...

Roxio: nuova linea Creator NXT 9 scontata fino a 30 euro

Roxio presenta la sua ultima innovazione, Creator NXT 9, una soluzione completa per la cattura, l'editing e la condivisione di contenuti multimediali. Grazie a un'offerta speciale, puoi beneficiare di ...
Video su : The Creator
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Creator Creator speciale contenuto video svela