La wishlist di chi può comprare tutto

... che nel 2022 ha compiuto venticinque anni; aggiunge anche che "nel mercato delle borse che valgono di più sono le Hermès rare, in edizione limitata e con pelli esotiche". L'ultimo rapporto ...

Il quiet luxury impatta anche il mercato resale. In ascesa le borse di Goyard Pambianconews

Fiat vince con le sue auto in tre categorie nell'Highest Resale Value Award Autos ClubAlfa.it

5 Cars With Best Resale Value In India

The used car market in India is larger than that of a new one. So, the resale value of a car is often taken into account while buying a new vehicle.

5 Clever Ways to Protect the Resale Value of Your New Phone

A phone isn’t just a shiny new toy, it’s a valuable investment. And one that can lose value very fast depending on how you deal with it. So if you want your phone to fetch a good price in the used ...