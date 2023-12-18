PROSPECTOR CAPITAL CORP. PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION CLOSING (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
PROSPECTOR CAPITAL CORP. ("PROSPECTOR") (Nasdaq: PRSRU) (Nasdaq: PRSR) (Nasdaq: PRSRW) announced that the conditions to CLOSING the proposed BUSINESS COMBINATION (the "BUSINESS COMBINATION") with LeddarTech Inc., a CORPoration existing under the laws of Canada ("LeddarTech"), and LeddarTech Holdings Inc., a company inCORPorated under the laws of Canada and a wholly owned subsidiary of LeddarTech ("Newco"), have not yet been satisfied and the BUSINESS COMBINATION has not closed. The parties are working together to expeditiously satisfy such CLOSING conditions, including obtaining the approval of Nasdaq to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PROSPECTOR CAPITAL CORP. ("PROSPECTOR") (Nasdaq: PRSRU) (Nasdaq: PRSR) (Nasdaq: PRSRW) announced that the conditions to CLOSING the proposed BUSINESS COMBINATION (the "BUSINESS COMBINATION") with LeddarTech Inc., a CORPoration existing under the laws of Canada ("LeddarTech"), and LeddarTech Holdings Inc., a company inCORPorated under the laws of Canada and a wholly owned subsidiary of LeddarTech ("Newco"), have not yet been satisfied and the BUSINESS COMBINATION has not closed. The parties are working together to expeditiously satisfy such CLOSING conditions, including obtaining the approval of Nasdaq to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Should You Buy Prospector Capital Corp (PRSR) Stock Friday Morning InvestorsObserver
Prospector Capital Corp. Announces Record and Distribution Date for Issuance of Dividend Shares Yahoo Finance
PROSPECTOR CAPITAL CORP. PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION CLOSINGProspector Capital Corp. ('Prospector') (Nasdaq: PRSRU) (Nasdaq: PRSR) (Nasdaq: PRSRW) announced that the conditions to closing the proposed business combination (the 'Business Combination') with ...
PROSPECTOR CAPITALVideo su : PROSPECTOR CAPITAL