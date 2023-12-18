Plusgrade and Air Transat Unite to Enhance Passenger Travel with Upgrade Experiences

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for theindustry, today announces a partnershipworld-leading leisure airline Airtotheirs' journey.will power a new product that allows Airs to purchase anto Club Class and enjoy maximum comfort in an exclusive cabin, gourmet meals and priority airport services. AirEconomy Class ticket holders now have multiple opportunities toto the exclusive experience of Club Class. On eligible flights,s can place a bid for a Club Classup to 26 ...