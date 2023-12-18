NetBet Italy Announces Partnership with Stakelogic

NetBet Italy Announces Partnership with Stakelogic (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) ROME, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

NetBet Italy, a leading online gaming operator, is thrilled to announce a strategic Partnership with Stakelogic, a prominent game developer known for their innovative and engaging casino content. This exciting collaboration will further enhance the gaming experience for NetBet Italy's players by introducing a range of captivating titles from Stakelogic's extensive portfolio. As part of this Partnership, NetBet Italy will introduce Stakelogic's games to its platform. Some key titles include Candyways Bonanza 2 Megaways, Book of Adventure Super Stake, and Greedy Fox. These games are renowned for their immersive gameplay, stunning graphics, and ...
