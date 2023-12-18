Late people christmas edition | girls supports girls | 10 brand + 1 al femminile da conoscere

Late people christmas edition: girls supports girls, 10 brand + 1 al femminile da conoscere (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) 10 brand + 1 al femminile da conoscere: 1. CUCCYPU   brand emergente che nasce nel cuore della capitale, incarnando la tradizione del “Made in Italy” con uno sguardo attento alla praticità e ad un’estetica raffinata. 2. RICAMI La filosofia di Ri.cami è ispirata dalla bellezza della natura, dalle sue forme e consistenze, dai profumi e dai ricordi che evoca. 3. ALMACE Almace è un brand italiano di maglieria, totalmente Made in Italy, con pezzi unici nel suo genere interamente realizzati a mano in Italia. “Praying for money candle kit” èuna collaborazione con Musae Studio che riprende la filosofia del Manifesting, una pratica che consiste nell’ottenere ciò che desideri attraverso il pensiero.  4. BIVIO MILANO Regali vintage e sostenibili per uno shopping natalizio sempre più ...
