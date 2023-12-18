IMPACT : El Hijo del Vikingo parteciperà a TNA Hard to Kill 2024
IMPACT Wrestling ha annunciato su X che El Hijo del Vikingo si unirà alla card di TNA Hard to Kill 2024 a Las Vegas il 13 gennaio, così come ... (zonawrestling)
IMPACT/TNA : Morto Frank Wycheck - Ex giocatore di Football - in TNA nel 2007
IMPACT Wrestling, tramite i suoi social ufficiali, ha annunciato la scomparsa di una star della NFL apparsa sui ring della federazione ai ... (zonawrestling)
Ufficiale : Trent Seven ha firmato per Impact/TNA Wrestling
Questa notte, dopo aver fatto una sorprendente apparizione a Final Resolution, Trent Seven è stato annunciato ufficialmente come parte del ... (zonawrestling)
IMPACT : Will Ospreay annuncia di voler lottare a TNA
Nel main event di IMPACT Wrestling, Will Ospreay ha ottenuto un importante vittoria contro Josh Alexander. Tuttavia, l’attenzione è stata ... (zonawrestling)
Jeff Jarrett sul ritorno al nome TNA : “Il brand IMPACT era perdente dal primo giorno”
Fino alla prima decade del 2000, la TNA si proponeva come prima vera antagonista della WWE da quando quest’ultima assorbì la WCW nel 2001. ... (zonawrestling)
Da gennaio torna la TNA! Annunciato il cambio nome per Impact a Bound for Glory
Questa notte durante il PPV Bound For Glory di Impact Wrestling è arrivato un annuncio incredibile proprio in chiusura di un ottimo show, tra ... (zonawrestling)
TNA Wrestling, Chris Bey: 'Il 2024 sarà il nostro anno. Un tour in Italia Mai dire mai'IMPACT Wrestling, annunciato il ritorno della TNA (Total Nonstop Action) Hai soltanto 27 anni, ma il tuo contributo nel mondo del wrestling è stato grandioso. New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor e ...
IMPACT-TNA: Nuova partnership per la federazione, ecco chi produrrà le action figures della compagnia Zona Wrestling
IMPACT/TNA: Messi sotto contratto due giovani talenti durante il tour UK World Wrestling
Jade Chung Named New Ring Announcer For TNA WrestlingJade Chung is the new ring announcer for TNA Wrestling. The announcement was first made on Fightful's In The Weeds. Chung takes over for David Penzer, who departed the company following IMPACT Final ...
Ace Austin discusses ABC's rapid ascension under Bullet Club in TNA Wrestling (Exclusive)Ace Austin has opened up on the incredible year he's had, alongside Chris Bey in TNA Wrestling, where the duo, better known as ABC, won the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championship twice! Austin ...