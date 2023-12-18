IMPACT-TNA | Nuova partnership per la federazione | ecco chi produrrà le action figures della compagnia

IMPACT TNA

IMPACT-TNA: Nuova partnership per la federazione, ecco chi produrrà le action figures della compagnia (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) La TNA è ormai prossima al ritorno, con la federazione guidata da Anthem che abbandonerà il nome di IMPACT per tornare agli albori. Questa Nuova opportunità ha aperto le porte a diversi nuovi contratti di sponsorizzazione, come quello siglato oggi con PowerTown Wrestling, che produrrà le action figures e diversi accessori per la federazione di Nashville. La prima serie sarà prodotta a partire dall’estate 2024, con i pre-order disponibili già a marzo (e le relative spedizioni che inizieranno ad agosto). La seconda serie arriverà invece tra un anno esatto, ma sicuramente si avranno ulteriori dettagli in merito nei prossimi mesi. Ricordiamo che il primo PPV della Nuova era sarà TNA Hard to Kill 2024, in programma tra meno di un ...
IMPACT-TNA: Nuova partnership per la federazione, ecco chi produrrà le action figures della compagnia  Zona Wrestling

IMPACT/TNA: Messi sotto contratto due giovani talenti durante il tour UK  World Wrestling

