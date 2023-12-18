GearUP's Hyperev Gaming Router: From 25ms to 4ms Ping (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) MILAN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Online Gaming improvement service GearUP is excited to announce remarkable results From its collaboration with Exeed Esports at Milan Games Week in partnership with Open Fiber and Grana Padano. A milestone not only of hard work and dedication to gamers but also a leap forward in the realm of online Gaming improvement technology. GearUP reached a constant internet connection of 4ms Ping during the whole Milan Games Week fair, regardless of the infrastructure provided. Everyone who has played games online knows how important a low Ping is. Real-time, fluid and dynamic gameplay is possible almost anywhere, and that's what GearUP proved at its stand during the busy event. Tested with all available ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Online Gaming improvement service GearUP is excited to announce remarkable results From its collaboration with Exeed Esports at Milan Games Week in partnership with Open Fiber and Grana Padano. A milestone not only of hard work and dedication to gamers but also a leap forward in the realm of online Gaming improvement technology. GearUP reached a constant internet connection of 4ms Ping during the whole Milan Games Week fair, regardless of the infrastructure provided. Everyone who has played games online knows how important a low Ping is. Real-time, fluid and dynamic gameplay is possible almost anywhere, and that's what GearUP proved at its stand during the busy event. Tested with all available ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
GearUP’s Hyperev Gaming Router : From 25ms to 4ms Ping
MILAN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Gaming improvement service GearUP is excited to announce remarkable results From its collaboration with ... (sbircialanotizia)
Come ridurre la latenza nei giochi online: HYPEREV è quello che ti serve SHIFTS!
GearUP HyperEV Booster Recensione: gioca online senza lag! iCrewPlay.com
GearUP HyperevVideo su : GearUP Hyperev