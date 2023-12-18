Dutch state joins offshore green hydrogen pilot PosHYdon via EBN (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) The Dutch state is stepping in as an active partner in PosHYdon through Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN). In this pilot, green hydrogen will be produced on an operational gas platform. This will be the first time that three offshore energy systems will be integrated. The pilot is essential for the development of large-scale production of Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Dutch state joins offshore green hydrogen pilot PosHYdon via EBN
The Dutch state is stepping in as an active partner in PosHYdon through Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN). In this pilot, green hydrogen will be ... ()
Emergenza climatica: banchieri contromanoErano, quando sono state inventate, quelle che seguono: Anglo - Iranian Oil Company Royal Dutch Shell Standard Oil Company of California Gulf Oil Texaco Standard Oil Company of New Jersey Standard ...
Dutch government drops objection to Bulgaria joining Schengen EURACTIV
Dutch state joins offshore green hydrogen pilot PosHYdon via EBN PR Newswire
Dutch stateVideo su : Dutch state