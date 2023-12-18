Chelsea vs Newcastle United – probabili formazioni

Premier League - Olise beffa il City. Ok Chelsea e Newcastle - paura a Bournemouth
MANCHESTER (INGHILTERRA) - Pareggio beffa per il Manchester City nella 17ª giornata di Premier League . I campioni d'Inghilterra non vanno oltre il ... (247.libero)
LIVE Premier League : vincono City e Chelsea - pari il Newcastle
Prosegue la 17ª giornata di Premier League, aperta dal successo del Tottenham sul campo del Nottingham Forest, con cinque incontri in programma... (calciomercato)
LIVE Premier League : avanti il City. Chelsea-Sheffield 0-0 - pari il Newcastle
Prosegue la 17ª giornata di Premier League, aperta dal successo del Tottenham sul campo del Nottingham Forest, con cinque incontri in programma... (calciomercato)
LIVE Premier League : in campo City - Chelsea e Newcastle
Prosegue la 17ª giornata di Premier League, aperta dal successo del Tottenham sul campo del Nottingham Forest, con cinque incontri in programma... (calciomercato)
Qui Newcastle - la rassegna stampa : 'Gli esclusi del Chelsea ridono con il Milan'
C’è grande delusione nel day after di Newcastle perché i Magpies sono fuori da tutto nonostante un ottimo cammino in Champions... (calciomercato)
Reporter individua un errore di programma che ha incluso l’uomo del Newcastle nella squadra del Chelsea
Riportiamo fedelmente a voi lettori poco avvezzi con la lingua inglese l’articolo apparso poco fa da un sito inglese. Se volete cimentarvi con la ... (justcalcio)
Premier: ancora un mezzo falso del City, 2 - 2 con il PalaceIl Chelsea ha battuto 2 - 0 lo Sheffield United ultimo in classifica, ottenendo la terza vittoria casalinga della stagione in campionato, grazie ai gol di Palmer e Jackson. Il Newcastle ha ...
Crisi City: Guardiola rimontato da 2-0 a 2-2 dal Palace. Chelsea e Newcastle ok La Gazzetta dello Sport
Premier: delude il City, bene Chelsea, Everton e Newcastle, paura in Bournemouth-Luton Diretta
Transfer gossip: Man Utd suffer defender blow as City, Chelsea eye ‘next Messi’Liverpool and Newcastle have both been linked with the out-of-favour ... Fabrizio Romano says City and Chelsea have been in touch with the Argentinian club to be kept abreast of developments.
Burnley 0-2 Everton: Three Takeaways | The Blues Keep On Rolling AlongI was surprised by how the Toffees set up and I’m pretty sure the same applied to Burnley chief Vincent Kompany and his players. The visitors lined up in a 4-5-1 formation, with Michael Keane, Ben ...