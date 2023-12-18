Blackpool vs Forest Green Rovers – probabili formazioni (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) Il Blackpool, squadra di League One, cercherà di conquistare il terzo turno di FA Cup quando martedì 19 dicembre sera accoglierà a Bloomfield Road il Forest Green Rovers, squadra di League Two. Il Blackpool ha battuto il Bromley nel primo turno della competizione all’inizio di novembre, mentre il Forest Green ha superato lo Scarborough Athletic per avanzare a questa fase. Il calcio di inizio di Blackpool vs Forest Green Rovers è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Blackpool vs Forest Green Rovers a che punto sono le due squadre Blackpool Il Blackpool ha vinto per 2-0 contro il ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Blackpool vs Forest Green Rovers – probabili formazioni
