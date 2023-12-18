AUTOCRYPT Releases Polarion-Based Cybersecurity TARA Template for the Automotive Industry

Automotive Cybersecurity company AUTOCRYPT recently announced the release of "TARA Template for Automotive," a project management tool for conducting Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), a process crucial to the development and maintenance of Automotive software. The Cybersecurity tool is now available as an extension on Siemens' Polarion ALM application lifecycle management platform, helping users effectively address TARA activities. Defined by "ISO/SAE 21434: Road Vehicles – Cybersecurity Engineering," TARA is a preventive Cybersecurity methodology that involves performing a set of key ...
AUTOCRYPT Partners With Hitachi Solutions on V2X and In - Vehicle Systems Security Solutions

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/autocrypt - partners - with - hitachi - solutions - on - v2x - and - in - vehicle - systems - security - solutions - 302007411.html

AUTOCRYPT Partners With Hitachi Solutions on V2X and In-Vehicle Systems Security Solutions

AUTOCRYPT, an industry-leading automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company, announced its partnership with Hitachi Solutions, ...
