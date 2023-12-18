Aberdeen – Livingston – probabili formazioni (Di lunedì 18 dicembre 2023) L’Aberdeen ospita il Livingston mercoledì 20 dicembre sera, cercando di riprendersi dalla sconfitta in Scottish League Cup contro i Rangers. In un momento in cui la squadra di casa si trova al 10° posto nella classifica della Scottish Premiership, il Livingston è in fondo, a cinque punti dalla salvezza. Il calcio di inizio di Aberdeen – Livingston è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Aberdeen – Livingston a che punto sono le due squadre Aberdeen Prima dell’incontro della scorsa settimana contro l’Hearts, si era detto che Barry Robson potesse avere difficoltà a mantenere il suo posto nella panchina dell’Aberdeen. Tuttavia, qualsiasi pressione su Robson nel breve termine dovrebbe essere stata eliminata grazie ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
