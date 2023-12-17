VIDEO | Randy Orton fermato dalla pubblicità a Smackdown | i fan riprendono alcuni istanti decisamente bizzarri

VIDEO Randy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
VIDEO: Randy Orton fermato dalla pubblicità a Smackdown, i fan riprendono alcuni istanti decisamente bizzarri (Di domenica 17 dicembre 2023) La WWE, durante le proprie dirette televisive, propone molto spesso moltissima pubblicità che impatta, grandemente, sugli eventi. In certi casi quest’ultima mette in difficoltà, e non poco, gli atleti, com’è accaduto ad un Randy Orton decisamente annoiato in attesa di salire sul ring per “fronteggiare” la Bloodline. Ecco qui di seguito il VIDEO di come il Legend Killer ha atteso il ritorno della diretta, prima del confronto al microfono con il Tribal Chief Roman Reigns: That ad break was so awkwardly placed on Smackdown.Here's how Randy Orton passed the time during it pic.twitter.com/rZvRyzCwM1— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) December 17, 2023 Una situazione molto bizzarra, che non accade durante gli incontri che, ovviamente, ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Le migliori entrance song nella storia del wrestling

Tanto che è stato pure realizzato un video dove le immagini del guerriero in mutanda gialla che ... Pomp and Circumstances Randy Savage Prima regola: avere personalità. Un po' come quella che Randy (...

Worst Picks to Win Men's and Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Matches

The Royal Rumble premium live event is one of the most important on the WWE schedule and lays the groundwork for the Road to WrestleMania. This year's ...

Dem staffer fired over raunchy Senate gay sex video and that may be the LEAST of his problems

The male congressional staffer who was recorded having raunchy gay sex in a Senate hearing room in a viral video has lost his job and that may […] ...
Video su : VIDEO Randy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : VIDEO Randy VIDEO Randy Orton fermato dalla