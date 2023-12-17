Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 17-12-2023 ore 18 | 30

Viabilità Roma

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a romadailynews©

Autore : romadailynews
Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 17-12-2023 ore 18:30 (Di domenica 17 dicembre 2023) Viabilità DEL 17 DICEMBRE 2023 ORE 18.20 GIANGUIDO LOMBARDI BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio UN INCIDENTE STA PROVOCANDO DISAGI SULLA DIRAMAZIONE Roma NORD, AL MOMENTO IL TRAFFICO E’ CONGESTIONATO A PARTIRE DA CASTELNUOVO DI PORTO FINO A SETTEBAGNI IN DIREZIONE Roma; RESTIAMO A NORD DELLA CAPITALE, DOVE SEMPRE PER INCIDENTE SI STA IN CODA SULLA SALARIA TRA SETTEBAGNI E FONTE DI PAPA NELLE DUE DIREZIONI; ALTRI DUE INCIDENTI RALLENTANO IL TRAFFICO SULLA PONTINA, RISPETTIVAMENTE TRA IL RACCORDO E SPINACETO VERSO POMEZIA E IN DIREZIONE OPPOSTA A PARTIRE DA MONTE D’ORO FINO AL BIVIO PER PRATICA DI MARE; E CI SPOSTIAMO SUL RACCORDO ANULARE, DOVE SI PROCEDE A RILENTO IN CARREGGIATA ESTERNA TRA LE USCITE ARDEATINA E TUSCOLANA, IN INTERNA TRA ...
Leggi su romadailynews
Advertising

Taxi, bandi solo in tre città su otto. Le nuove licenze non prima dell'estate

...al nuovo canale WhatsApp de Il Sole 24 Ore Scopri di più La Capitale punta al Giubileo A Roma - ... Nel capoluogo campano il Comune sta lavorando per rivedere turni, straordinari e piano della viabilità. ...
Video su : Viabilità Roma
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Viabilità Roma Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio 2023