Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 17-12-2023 ore 17:30 (Di domenica 17 dicembre 2023) Viabilità DEL 17 DICEMBRE 2023 ORE 17.20 GIANGUIDO LOMBARDI BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio SUL RACCORDO ANULARE A CAUSA DI UN INCIDENTE CI SONO INCOLONNAMENTI LUNGO LA CARREGGIATA ESTERNA TRA LE USCITE ARDEATINA E TUSCOLANA; UN ALTRO INCIDENTE RALLENTA IL TRAFFICO SULLA PONTINA, A PARTIRE DA POMEZIA FINO AL BIVIO PER PRATICA DI MARE IN DIREZIONE Roma; SEMPRE VERSO LA CITTA’ TRAFFICO INTENSO SULLA DIRAMAZIONE Roma NORD, A PARTIRE DA SETTEBAGNI FINO AL RACCORDO; CODE ANCHE SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24, TRA PORTONACCIO E LA TANGENZIALE EST IN DIREZIONE DEL CENTRO, MENTRE A SUD DELLA CAPITALE SI PROCEDE A RILENTO SULL’APPIA, CON CODE A TRATTI A PARTIRE DA ALBANO FINO AL BIVIO PER FRATTOCCHIE SEMPRE IN DIREZIOEN DELLA CITTA’. DA GIANGUIDO ...
