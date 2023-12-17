RISULTATI: ICW Pandemonium XXI 16.12.2023 (Di domenica 17 dicembre 2023) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Sabato a S. Paolo D’Argon (BG): ICW Pandemonium XXISabato 16 Dicembre – S. Paolo D’Argon (BG) Titolo Interregionale ICWLuca Bjorn (c) batte RUST w/Sirio e mantiene il Titolo Machete w/Mark Reed batte Taurus Titoli di Coppia ICW2 Cool 4 You (Falco & Flamingo) battono l’Eclissi (Doblone & Jesse Jones) (c) w/RUST & Sirio e diventano Nuovi Campioni!!! 4 Way Match for Titolo Pesi Leggeri ICWZoom (c) batte Mark Reed, Spencer e Hardcore Cassi e mantiene il Titolo Titolo Femminile ICWIrene batte Queen Maya (c) e diventa Nuova Campionessa!!! Manicomio Match for ICW Fight Forever TitleSmiley Vegas (c) w/Dottor S batte Gabriel Bach e mantiene il Titolo Mr. Excellent batte Goro Tony Callaghan batte Psycho Mike Triple Treat Match for Campione Italiano Wrestling ICWLupo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
