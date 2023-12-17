RevPro | Will Ospreay sfida OJMO per il titolo massimo

(Di domenica 17 dicembre 2023) Nella serata di ieri, sabato 16 dicembre 2023, si è svolta una nuova edizione di Uprising, PPV di fine anno della. La federazione inglese ha come suo campioneuno dei talenti più parlati degli ultimi anni,, il quale è riuscito abilmente a difendere la cintura di Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion contro l’ex WWE Zack Gibson. Al termine del match un ex campione della gloriosa federazione è salito sul ring per reclamare la cintura, stiamo parlando di. Stando a questo faccia a faccia, i due atleti si affronteranno nuovamente a febbraio 2024 per un nuovo PPV della compagnia. WOAH! @has challenged @Thefor the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship on February 18th! ...

RevPro Uprising Results (12/16): Will Ospreay vs. Gabe Kidd, Michael Oku vs. Zack Gibson

RevPro Uprising Results (12/16): Will Ospreay vs. Gabe Kidd, Michael Oku vs. Zack Gibson Revolution Pro Wrestling held its RevPro Uprising event on December 16 from Crystal Palace National Sports ...

Mark Andrews Says He’ll Be Out Of Action For At Least 12 Weeks Due to Calf Injury

Mark Andrews provides an injury update. Mark Andrews announced on December 5 that he suffered a calf injury, and he would be out of action for the rest of 2023. The injury occurred at RevPro Live in ...