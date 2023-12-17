Newcastle, Lewis Miley nella storia del club: ecco il record che ha infranto

Miley è entrato nella storia del. Il talento inglese, infatti, è diventato il più giovane giocatore della storia dei Magpies a segnare in Premier League, a 17 anni e 229 giorni. Miley ...

Plans for Pop cards to be used on North East buses

The travel cards can be used on Metro trains, buses and the Shields Ferry but the card works differently on each mode of transport. On the Metro, Pop cards automatically calculate the correct fare but ...

Eddie Howe calls on Lewis Miley to take inspiration from Sean Longstaff

Eddie Howe has urged teenager Lewis Miley to follow in the footsteps of fellow Academy graduate Sean Longstaff as he attempts to establish himself as a regular at Newcastle.