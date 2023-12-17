Da Malik Delgaty e Reno Gold a Diego Sans: i 30 attori più apprezzati dell’anno (Di domenica 17 dicembre 2023) Il 2023 è agli sgoccioli e in attesa dei BICCY AWARDS ecco la classifica ufficiale degli attori che sono stati più cercati dai ragazzi nei momenti di solitudine. Al primo posto si trova Malik Delgaty seguito da Joey Mills e da Cade Maddox medaglia di bronzo. Fuori dal podio Jake Andrich Jakipz, al quinto posto Zilv Gudel e al sesto Tyler Wu. Chiudono la Top10: Reno Gold, Felix Fox, Rhyheim Shabazz e Dan Benson. A rilasciare la classifica è stato il portale PH che ha anche rivelato che l’età media worldwide dei visitatori è di 37 anni, mentre in Italia il 50% è compreso tra i 18 e i 34 anni. Il 91%, oltretutto, segue e visita i video degli attori tramite smartphone. Da Malik Delgaty e Joey Mills a Reno Gold e ...Leggi su biccy
