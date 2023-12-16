WWE | GUNTHER vs The Miz già questo lunedì a Raw | ultima chance per l’IC Title dell’A-Lister

(Di sabato 16 dicembre 2023) Durante l’ultimo episodio di Smackdown andato in onda nella nottata italiana, la WWE ha annunciato il terzomatch per la prossima puntata di Raw, l’live del 2023. Stiamo parlando del già confermato The Miz vs, con in palio l’Intercontinental Championship di quest’ultimo. E per l’A-si tratta dell’chiamata, visto che in caso di sconfitta non potrà più sfidare l’austriaco fintanto che quest’ultimo rimarrà campione. E’ stata annunciata anche l’apparizione del World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, nell’episodio che si svolgerà a casa sua, ovvero a Des Moiser, Iowa. Il Visonary parlerà della sua prossima difesa titolata, annunciata per la puntata speciale di Raw denominata “Day 1“, che si terrà il prossimo 1 gennaio 2024. Ecco qui di seguito la card aggiornata ...

