Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 16-12-2023 ore 15 | 30

Leggi su romadailynews

(Di sabato 16 dicembre 2023)DEL 14 DICEMBREORE 15.20 MARCO CILUFFO BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLAAPRIAMO CON IL RACCORDO DOVE A CAUSA DI UN INCIDENTE ORAMAI RIMOSSO PERMANGONO DEI RALLENTAMENTI IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA ALTEZZA TUSCOLANA IN ESTERNA CODE A TRATTI TRA LAURENTINA E L USCITA CON LA DIRAMAZIONESUD SEMPRE IN INTERNA INCOLONNAMENTI PER UN SINISTRO TRA CASSIA BIS E SALARIA UN ALTRO INCIDENTE CREACODE SULL AUTOSTRADA A1FIRENZE TRA LA DIRAMAZIONENORD E PONZANONO PER CHI VIAGGIA VERSO FIRENZE RICORDIAMO, I LAVORI DI RINNOVO DELL’ARMAMENTO FERROVIARIO NELLE GIORNATE DEL 18 E 19 DICEMBRE SULLA LINEA C DELLA METROPOLITANA, LAVORI SVOLTI DALLE 20 FINO AL TERMINE DEL SERVIZIO LA ...