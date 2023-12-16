Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 16-12-2023 ore 15 | 30

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 16-12-2023 ore 15:30 (Di sabato 16 dicembre 2023) Viabilità DEL 14 DICEMBRE 2023 ORE 15.20 MARCO CILUFFO BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio APRIAMO CON IL RACCORDO DOVE A CAUSA DI UN INCIDENTE ORAMAI RIMOSSO PERMANGONO DEI RALLENTAMENTI IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA ALTEZZA TUSCOLANA IN ESTERNA CODE A TRATTI TRA LAURENTINA E L USCITA CON LA DIRAMAZIONE Roma SUD SEMPRE IN INTERNA INCOLONNAMENTI PER UN SINISTRO TRA CASSIA BIS E SALARIA UN ALTRO INCIDENTE CREACODE SULL AUTOSTRADA A1 Roma FIRENZE TRA LA DIRAMAZIONE Roma NORD E PONZANO RomaNO PER CHI VIAGGIA VERSO FIRENZE RICORDIAMO, I LAVORI DI RINNOVO DELL’ARMAMENTO FERROVIARIO NELLE GIORNATE DEL 18 E 19 DICEMBRE SULLA LINEA C DELLA METROPOLITANA, LAVORI SVOLTI DALLE 20 FINO AL TERMINE DEL SERVIZIO LA ...
