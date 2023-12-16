SmackDown 15 12 2023 Quanti avversari per il Tribal Chief

(Di sabato 16 dicembre 2023) Bentornati amico di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di. Nello show blu farà il suo ritorno Roman Reigns che deve gestire un paio di situazioni complicate e soprattutto quella di un rientrante e pericoloso Randy Orton. Non solo questo e tanto altro ci aspetta nello show, quindi direi di non perdere altro tempo e di immergerci subito nello show. PROMO: Si parte subito con ilche inizia subito con il suo “ACKNOWLEDGE ME”. Poi si rivolge a Solo Sikoa e lo riconosce come suo successore anche se Jimmy Uso non ne è molto felice. Comunque il tutto viene interrotto da Randy Orton. L’Apex Predator non fa troppi giri di parole e punta dritto al succo del discorso sfidando il campione per la Royal Rumble. Reigns rifiuta in tronco dicendo che non si fa così e che in caso rischierebbe di ...

La Francia ospiterà nel maggio 2024 il primo WWE PLE in assoluto: WWE Backlash France

Annunciato Backlash in Francia I fan interessati all'esclusiva prevendita die WWE ... Backlash, tenutosi all'inizio di quest'anno al Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot di San ...

WWE: Risultati WWE SmackDown 15-12-2023 Tuttowrestling

SmackDown Report 15-12-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

Packers running back Aaron Jones is at 'SmackDown' in Green Bay and brought his new WWE title belt and several teammates with him

Jones posed with WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H during his wrestling days, before the show. "Great to have (Aaron Jones) and the Packers at #Smackdown tonight," ...

Damage CTRL Wants The Gold, Kabuki Warriors Reunite, Don Callis Family Rules | WWE SD x AEW Recap

- Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs scored a dominant win against Hunter Grey and Paul Titan. After the match, Don Callis introduced Don Calls Family Rules, which meant that any two members of ...