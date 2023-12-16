Make Up Stars, arriva il nuovo talent show sul make-up presentato da Pilar Rubio (Di sabato 16 dicembre 2023) arriva make Up Stars, il nuovo talent show sul make-up presentato da Pilar Rubio e trasmesso in anteprima il 31 dicembre su Rakuten TV make Up Stars, il nuovo talent show prodotto da RTVE Play in coproduzione con Rakuten TV e Mega TV, è alla ricerca del prossimo grande professionista del make-up. Lo show, condotto da Pilar Rubio, debutta su RTVE Play il 19 dicembre e su Rakuten TV, una delle principali piattaforme di streaming in Europa, il 31 dicembre. make Up ...Leggi su spettacolo.eu
Advertising
Make Up Stars - il nuovo talent show sul make-up in arrivo su Rakuten TV il 31 dicembre
“Make Up Stars”, il nuovo talent show prodotto da RTVE Play in coproduzione con Rakuten TV e Mega TV, è alla ricerca del prossimo grande ... ()
Europe's Insurers Modernizing Amid Mounting ChallengesIn addition, HCLTech, Hexaware and Sutherland are named as Rising Stars - companies with a '... while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG'...
Make Up Stars, il nuovo talent show sul make-up presentato da Pilar Rubio Cinefilos.it
Simone Belli, il make-up artist delle star: "Per le feste siate libere di osare" Dire
Golden State Warriors stand by Draymond Green, say he’ll get help during his indefinite suspensionI think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his […] The post Golden State Warriors stand by Draymond Green, say he’ll get help during his indefinite ...
Joe Sugg supports BBC Strictly Come Dancing girlfriend Dianne Buswell as she disses past co-starsThe YouTuber has been dating professional dancer Dianne Buswell since 2018 - when he was a contestant on the long-running BBC dance show and they made it to the final together ...
Make StarsVideo su : Make Stars