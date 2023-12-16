De Wan | il fashion designer che dipinge la Turandot

Wan fashion

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilgiornale©

Autore : ilgiornale
De Wan, il fashion designer che dipinge la Turandot (Di sabato 16 dicembre 2023) La pittura è la seconda vita, ma anche il primo amore, dello stilista torinese che questo autunno rende omaggio all’eroina pucciniana, tra tele e… foulard
Leggi su ilgiornale
Advertising

De Wan, il fashion designer che dipinge la Turandot  ilGiornale.it

Reggio Calabria: venerdì workshop dell’artista e fashion designer Roberto De Wan  StrettoWeb

De Wan, il fashion designer che dipinge la Turandot

La pittura è la seconda vita, ma anche il primo amore, dello stilista torinese che questo autunno rende omaggio all’eroina pucciniana, tra tele e… foulard ...

Swiss watch brand Ernest Borel celebrates Christmas cheer with local fashion brands MMCLOT and ByMeKL

Swiss luxury watch brand Ernest Borel ushered in the festive season with style at Maristar, The Starhill. Collaborating with Malaysian brands MMCLOT ...
Video su : Wan fashion
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Wan fashion fashion designer dipinge Turandot