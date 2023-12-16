Chelsea - Sheffield United, Premier League: tv, formazioni, pronostici

United è una partita della diciassettesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: tv, formazioni, pronostici. Undici punti di distacco dalla zona Europa . ...

Chelsea-Sheffield United (sabato 16 dicembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Chelsea-Sheffield United, Premier League: tv, formazioni, pronostici Il Veggente

Transfer news LIVE: Ramsdale 'handed Arsenal exit plan', Chelsea's Toney concern, Salah's Liverpool stance

Several Premier League clubs - including Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool - could dip into the transfer in market in January to boost their hopes of winning silverware ...

Chelsea fan survey results: Club is badly run, Pochettino needs time, transfers not the answer, no to more Mourinho

Results from The Athletic's Chelsea fans survey - what you think about the owners, Pochettino, the contracts and Stamford Bridge's future ...