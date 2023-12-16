Brentford-Aston Villa | Premier League | tv | formazioni | pronostici

Pronostici weekend (16 - 17 dicembre): Serie A e campionati esteri

Le altre partite Tra le sfide da almeno un gol per squadra attenzione aVilla di Premier League, Udinese - Sassuolo e Lazio - Inter di Serie A, AZ Alkmaar - PSV Eindhoven di ...

Key questions for the weekend's matches

AFC Bournemouth are the Premier League’s form team, winning 16 points from their last seven matches, having been winless in 13 contests before that. It’s been a startling turnaround for Andoni Iraola ...

Paul Merson claims that Arsenal's Bukayo Saka does 'nowhere near the same numbers' as Mohamed Salah, insisting the Liverpool star gets nowhere near the credit he deserves

Paul Merson's Sky Sports column has revealed that he thinks Liverpool have every chance of winning the Premier League due to their impressive forwards.