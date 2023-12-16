Brentford-Aston Villa | Premier League | tv | formazioni | pronostici

Brentford Aston

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilveggente©

Autore : ilveggente
Brentford-Aston Villa, Premier League: tv, formazioni, pronostici (Di sabato 16 dicembre 2023) Brentford-Aston Villa è una partita della diciassettesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca domenica alle 15:00: tv, formazioni, pronostici. Terzo posto a due punti dalla vetta. E con la sensazione che si possa dire la propria fino al termine della stagione soprattutto per un semplice motivo: se in panchina hai uno come Emery tutto può succedere. Wissa del Brentford (Lapresse) – Ilveggente.itL’Aston Villa è una squadra che fino al momento ha fatto quello che nessuno si aspettava: cioè essere lì, proprio attaccato al Liverpool che guida la Premier e avanti, addirittura, al Manchester City. Un filotto di otto risultati utili di fila – con due pareggi – che ha permesso ai Villans di ...
Leggi su ilveggente
Advertising

Pronostici weekend (16 - 17 dicembre): Serie A e campionati esteri

Le altre partite Tra le sfide da almeno un gol per squadra attenzione a Brentford - Aston Villa di Premier League, Udinese - Sassuolo e Lazio - Inter di Serie A, AZ Alkmaar - PSV Eindhoven di ...

Key questions for the weekend's matches

AFC Bournemouth are the Premier League’s form team, winning 16 points from their last seven matches, having been winless in 13 contests before that. It’s been a startling turnaround for Andoni Iraola ...

Paul Merson claims that Arsenal's Bukayo Saka does 'nowhere near the same numbers' as Mohamed Salah, insisting the Liverpool star gets nowhere near the credit he deserves

Paul Merson's Sky Sports column has revealed that he thinks Liverpool have every chance of winning the Premier League due to their impressive forwards.
Video su : Brentford Aston
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Brentford Aston Brentford Aston Villa Premier League