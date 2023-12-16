Beautiful: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood e Thorsten Kaye vincono i cinquantesimi Daytime Emmy Awards (Di sabato 16 dicembre 2023) Jacqueline MacInnes Wood e Thorsten Kaye, alias Steffy e Ridge Forrester, hanno vinto i cinquantesimi Daytime Emmy Awards.Leggi su comingsoon
Advertising
Beautiful Anticipazioni Americane : Steffy si vendicherà di tutti - persino di Hope. Ecco cosa ha rivelato Jacqueline MacInnes
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, alias Steffy Forrester di Beautiful, ha rivelato che il suo personaggio tirerà fuori le unghie e i denti contro tutti. Nel ... (comingsoon)
Beautiful vince agli Emmy, ma General Hospital trionfaThorsten Kaye e Jacqueline MacInnes Wood di Beautiful ("The Bold and the Beautiful") hanno vinto il premio come attori principali ai Daytime Emmy Awards venerdì sera, mentre General Hospital si portava a casa sei ...
‘General Hospital’ dominates 50th annual Daytime Emmys with 6 trophies, Susan Lucci honoredThorsten Kaye and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of “The Bold and the Beautiful” won lead acting honors at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night, when “General Hospital” collected six trophies, ...
'General Hospital' dominates 50th annual Daytime Emmys with 6 trophies"General Hospital" collected six trophies, including four for acting. Susan Lucci received the Lifetime Achievement Honor for her 40-year run as Erica Kane on "All My Children." ...
Beautiful JacquelineVideo su : Beautiful Jacqueline