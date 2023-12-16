AEW | Kenny Omega fuori a tempo indeterminato | l’annuncio da un letto di ospedale

AEW : Kenny Omega sarà a Collision sabato - continuerà anche il Continental Classic con Danielson protagonista
AEW : Piccolo incidente con i fuochi d’artificio per Chris Jericho durante l’entrance di Kenny Omega
AEW : Il Team di Kenny Omega e Chris Jericho trionfa nello Street Fight match
AEW : Il Team di Kenny Omega e Chris Jericho trionfa Street Fight match
AEW : MJF batte il record di Kenny Omega - suo il regno più da campione mondiale AEW più lungo di sempre
AEW : Ascolti di nuovo in calo per Collision nonostante l’atteso match tra Kenny Omega e MJF
AEW: Brutte notizie per Kenny Omega Tuttowrestling
Kenny Omega batte Ethan Page a AEW Collision The Shield Of Wrestling
Kenny Omega Out Indefinitely With Medical IssueKenny Omega is one of the top wrestlers on the AEW roster, but he just revealed that he is out indefinitely with a medical issue.
AEW's Kenny Omega 'out indefinitely' after suffering a medical emergencyTwo days removed from setting up a huge angle with AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill, one-half of the number one contending team of the Golden Jets, Kenny Omega, has been placed on ice ...