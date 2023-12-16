AEW | Kenny Omega fuori a tempo indeterminato | l’annuncio da un letto di ospedale

(Di sabato 16 dicembre 2023) Non si chiude nel migliore dei modi il 2023 di. The Cleaner ha infatti annunciato sui social, postando una foto daldi una clinica, che dovrà rimanere. Il canadese ha scritto di aver provato a lungo a stringere i denti, ma il dolore è aumentato negli ultimi tempi e per fortuna i medici sono intervenuti innon ha precisato di che infortunio si tratti, ma il problema fisico gli impedirà chiaramente di partecipare a Worlds End in programma il prossimo 30 dicembre. All’ultimo PPV dell’anno avrebbe dovuto sfidare assieme a Chris Jericho i campioni di coppia AEW Big Bill e Ricky Starks. Rimane da capire se Jericho troverà un nuovo partner o si procederà ad indicare un nuovo tag team per il ...

Kenny Omega is one of the top wrestlers on the AEW roster, but he just revealed that he is out indefinitely with a medical issue.

Two days removed from setting up a huge angle with AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill, one-half of the number one contending team of the Golden Jets, Kenny Omega, has been placed on ice ...