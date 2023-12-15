UnionPay International Partners with Trip com to Provide Global Travelers with Enhanced Payment Experiences

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

UnionPay International ("UPI" or "the Company") recently partnered with Trip.com, the world's leading online travel agency (OTA), to Provide UnionPay cardholders an Enhanced Payment experience in a Partnership that coincides with the gradual recovery of the cross-border tourism market. The cooperation covers all major transaction currencies on Trip.com's Global sites
UnionPay International Partners with Trip.com to Provide Global Travelers with Enhanced Payment Experiences

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ('UPI' or 'the Company') recently partnered with Trip.com, the world's leading online travel agency (OTA), to provide UnionPay cardholder ...
