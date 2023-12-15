The Last Of Us | Naughty Dog annuncia di aver cancellato la realizzazione del videogame multiplayer

The Last

The Last Of Us: Naughty Dog annuncia di aver cancellato la realizzazione del videogame multiplayer (Di venerdì 15 dicembre 2023) La società Naughty Dog ha annunciato ufficialmente di aver cancellato lo sviluppo di The Last Of Us Online, il gioco multiplayer. The Last Of Us avrebbe dovuto diventare un videogioco multiplayer, ma ora Naughty Dog ha cancellato l'atteso progetto. Secondo quanto dichiarato dalla società, la scelta di non proseguire con lo sviluppo sarebbe stata legata al fatto che stesse togliendo molte risorse ai videogiochi destinati a un unico giocatore, da sempre al centro della propria produzione. La spiegazione della cancellazione Naughty Dog ha scritto online: "Sappiamo che questa notizia sarà dura per molte persone, specialmente per la nostra comunità dei fan di The Last of Us piena di ...
