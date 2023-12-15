Rob Van Dam | “In AEW i giovani non ascoltano i veterani!”

Rob Van

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
Rob Van Dam: “In AEW i giovani non ascoltano i veterani!” (Di venerdì 15 dicembre 2023) La AEW è un contesto nuovo e ricco di “contraddizoni” sotto diversi punti di vista. Il roster è una miscela di giovani emergenti e veterani che hanno girato il mondo e calcato i ring piu’ importanti del mondo. Rob Van Dam ha voluto recentemente dire la sua in merito al rapporto che c’è all’interno del backstage tra i vari facenti parte. Le sue parole “Lo dice Tully Blanchard e lo dice anche Arn Anderson. I giovani li non chiedono niente. Pensno già di essere arrivati e di sapere tutto! Per me è una cosa imoprtante e forse davvero mancano di rispetto a quelli con i capelli bianchi… Loro non sono della nostra stessa pasta dopo tutto!”.
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

I teen drama per rivivere gli anni dell'adolescenza

...Creek vede al centro i tormenti da adolescente dell'aspirante regista Dawson Leery (James Van Der ... Serie TV adolescenziale ideata da Rob Thomas e prodotta per tre stagioni dal 2004 al 2007, ha ...

Rob Van Dam e il suo debutto in AEW: "Ho avuto il permesso della WWE"  World Wrestling

Le parole di Rob Van Dam sul suo futuro in AEW  Tuttowrestling

Dolphins’ injury situation gets unfortunate measure of clarity with Hunt, Elliott declared out for Jets game

Miami’s injury situation has the potential to affect the outcome of Sunday’s game. Lots of key players will be questionable including wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle).

RVD Wonders Whether AEW's Younger Stars Respect Veterans Enough

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam questioned whether AEW's younger stars respected the veterans of the business enough during a recent interview.
Video su : Rob Van
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Rob Van giovani ascoltano veterani!