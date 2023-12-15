RISKTHINKING AI AWARDED 2ND PLACE IN HKMA' S GREEN FINTECH COMPETITION

RISKTHINKING.AI AWARDED 2ND PLACE IN HKMA'S GREEN FINTECH COMPETITION (Di venerdì 15 dicembre 2023) Amongst 85 submissions from 70 companies, innovative climate risk start-up RISKTHINKING.AI is named a finalist amongst a distinguished group of companies. TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - RISKTHINKING.AI, a Toronto-based climate risk data and analytics provider, proudly announces its achievement of securing second PLACE in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) GREEN FINTECH COMPETITION, held as part of the GREEN and Sustainable Banking Conference. HKMA announced RISKTHINKING.AI's award on December 11, 2023, at its GREEN and Sustainable Banking Conference. This event brought together more than 300 Hong Kong banks, technology firms, and regulatory authorities focused on accelerating the net-zero ...
Amongst 85 submissions from 70 companies, innovative climate risk start-up Riskthinking.AI is named a finalist amongst a distinguished group of companies.

