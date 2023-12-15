Premier League LIVE | Nottingham Forest-Totttenham 0-0

Il Brighton di De Zerbi smentisce l'idea che oggi il fisico conti più della tecnica (The Ahtletic)

... NEW JERSEY - JULY 28: Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion looks on prior to theSummer Series match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at Red Bull ...

Le squadre di Premier League non erano mai andate così male ai gironi di Champions Undici

Premier League, i giocatori più preziosi della stagione 2023-24 Sky Sport

“No grazie, me ne vado in Premier League”: Juventus addio per sempre | È finita prima di iniziare

Giuntoli potrebbe pescare in Premier League in questa sessione invernale. Ma c’è chi potrebbe andare proprio lì ...

Le italiane in Europa, Tramezzani: “Vicini a un calcio più internazionale. Inter, Milan e Fiorentina le mie favorite”

Paolo Tramezzani è stato un terzino sinistro interessante, che ha girato tanto, approdando anche in Premier League e vestendo la maglia del Tottenham e che si è tolto qualche soddisfazione importante ...