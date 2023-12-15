Nottingham Forest-Tottenham | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest-Tottenham, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 15 dicembre 2023) Nottingham Forest-Tottenham è una partita valida per la diciassettesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca venerdì alle 21:00: tv, formazioni, pronostici. Dopo 4 sconfitte consecutive, tra cui un pesantissimo 5-0 in casa del Fulham, il Nottingham Forest è tornato a far registrare un risultato positivo pareggiando 1-1 al Molineux con il Wolverhampton. Un punto che ha probabilmente salvato (per ora) Steve Cooper, le cui voci circa un imminente esonero erano diventate sempre più insistenti. Cooper – IlVeggente.it (Lapresse)La situazione in cui versano i Tricky Trees però non è bellissima. Senza la penalizzazione dell’Everton – i Toffees si ritrovano con 10 punti in meno per via della presunta violazione del fair play finanziario – i ...
