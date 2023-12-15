Newcastle-Fulham | Premier League | tv | formazioni | pronostici

Newcastle-Fulham, Premier League: tv, formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 15 dicembre 2023) Newcastle-Fulham è una partita della diciassettesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: tv, formazioni, pronostici. Diciamo una cosa che potrebbe sembrare esagerata ma, se la diciamo, noi siamo sicuri che non lo sia. In questo momento, dopo quanto successo in Champions League con l’eliminazione per mano del Milan ma, soprattutto, per quanto successo a Parigi nel turno precedente, non vorremmo trovarci nella situazione del Fulham, che va a giocare a Newcastle in questo turno di campionato. Howe, allenatore del Newcastle (Lapresse) – Ilveggente.itSì, è vero, direte voi: i bianconeri di Howe vengono da tre vittorie di fila mente gli ospiti si presentano dopo aver vinto due partite consecutive con un ...
