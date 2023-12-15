La sleeping lip mask virale che usano Sydney Sweeney | Kate Hudson e Kendall Jenner e gli altri balm preferiti dalle celeb

La sleeping lip mask virale che usano Sydney Sweeney, Kate Hudson e Kendall Jenner e gli altri balm preferiti dalle celeb (Di venerdì 15 dicembre 2023) Sui social circolano centinaia di prodotti per la salute delle labbra e la scelta si fa ardua. Allora, perché non farsi consigliare dalle nostre celeb del cuore in merito a lip balm e lip mask kiss-friendly? Tra i tanti una maschera notturna che promette miracoli e che ha vinto l'Oscar della bellezza al bacio, amatissima dalle celeb. E noi vi spieghiamo perché poi non se ne può più fare a meno
