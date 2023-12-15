FC 24 TOTGS – Team of the Group Stage – Squadra della fase a gironi (Di venerdì 15 dicembre 2023) Torna su FC 24 Ultimate Team il TOTGS, il Team of the Groups Stage, ossia la Squadra della fase a gironi di Champions League, Europa League e Conference League! Come al solito l’annuncio dell’arrivo della nuova promo è arrivato attraverso la schermata di avvio di UT che ha svelato anche la data di rilascio: le card con i giocatori che più si sono contraddistini nelle 6 giornate delle 3 coppe europee, saranno presenti nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19 di venerdì 15 dicembre Come di consueto non mancheranno anche SBC ed obiettivi a tema. Ricordiamo inoltre che le carte TOTGS, a differenza di quelle RTTK non aumenato di overall e resteranno sempre con la stessa valutazione. TOTGS ...Leggi su imiglioridififa
