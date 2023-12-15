DIOR ANNOUNCES JAY CHOU AS NEW GLOBAL AMBASSADOR (Di venerdì 15 dicembre 2023) First Mandopop Artist As GLOBAL AMBASSADOR For DIOR Fashion Popstar's new single release on Dec. 22 Sets Record Of The Most Audience In Bangkok Stadium For Mandopop Artist TAIPEI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The King of Mandopop, Jay CHOU, successfully ended his Carnival world concert tour at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this past weekend. Notably, a series of stunning stage outfits caught much attention from the audience, adding an extra spotlight to the show. These outfits were designed by Kim Jones, the creative director of DIOR, exclusively for Jay's stage performance. Today, DIOR has officially announced Jay CHOU as its exceptional new GLOBAL AMBASSADOR, "The multi-talented international icon, singer, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
