Burnley-Everton, Premier League: diretta tv, formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 15 dicembre 2023) Burnley-Everton è una partita della diciassettesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 18:30: tv, formazioni, pronostici. I dieci punti di penalizzazione beccati ormai più di un mese fa, hanno fatto scattare qualcosa dentro l’Everton, che ha cominciato a vincere lasciandosi alle spalle non solo l’ultimo posto ma anche la zona retrocessione. Sì, la squadra di Liverpool con tre vittorie di fila grazie anche ai risultati delle altre, al momento sarebbe salva. E siamo sicuri che alla fine della stagione rimarrà nel massimo campionato inglese. Un’esultanza dell’Everton (Lapresse) – Ilveggente.itMa soprattutto adesso gli ospiti ci hanno preso gusto, e non hanno nessuna intenzione di mollare la presa. Contro un Burnley che di ...Leggi su ilveggente
