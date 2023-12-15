Nottingham Forest - Tottenham, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici

Senza la penalizzazione dell'- i Toffees si ritrovano con 10 punti in meno per via della ... ad oggi una delle tre squadre retrocesse in Championship insieme ae Sheffield United. ...

Burnley-Everton, Premier League: diretta tv, formazioni, pronostici Il Veggente

Schedina calcio europeo 16-17 dicembre: Lipsia ballerino e super Everton, poker da @11.92 Assopoker

Everton boss Sean Dyche insists he does not expect an ovation on Burnley return

Sean Dyche feels he earned the respect of Burnley fans but insists an ovation is not necessary as he returns to Turf Moor this weekend. The Everton manager remains a firm favourite with Clarets ...

I’m one of the Premier League’s fastest-ever stars and nearly became Team GB sprinter despite never running 100m

Aaron Lennon was offered the chance to become a sprinter for Great Britain, despite having never run a proper 100m race. The former winger – who played for Leeds, Tottenham, Everton and ...