WWE | CM Punk riapre la porta con Warner Bros | si infiamma la lotta per gli accordi televisivi di Raw

WWE Punk

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: CM Punk riapre la porta con Warner Bros, si infiamma la lotta per gli accordi televisivi di Raw (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) Grossi movimenti riguardo i diritti televisivi di Raw. Dave Meltzer ha parlato delle ultime novità sul futuro del brand rosso su Wrestling Observer Radio, riportando che un mese fa la WWE ha presentato Raw a reti come Amazon Prime, Warner Bros. Discovery e Disney FX con l’intento di ottenere quasi 400 milioni di dollari di diritti all’anno. Sebbene le trattative con la WBD sembrassero morte dopo un incontro con loro, in realtà non lo sono affatto, soprattutto con il ritorno di CM Punk nella compagnia. Il ruolo di Punk Triple H e Nick Khan si sono recati a Los Angeles per un incontro con la WBD un mese fa. Si ritiene che l’accordo su Raw sarà presto finalizzato, grazie al ruolo chiave di CM Punk, che pare abbia aperto quella che poteva essere considerata ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Survivor Series, la WWE batte i record di tutti i tempi per visibilità, vendite e merchandise

Berlino ospiterà Bash in Berlin nell'agosto 2024: il primo grande Premium Live Event WWE in Germania Inoltre, il ritorno a sorpresa di CM Punk, dopo quasi un decennio di assenza dalla WWE, ha ...

WWE: CM Punk è il favorito alla vittoria del Royal Rumble Match  Tuttowrestling

Matt Morgan: “Seth deve ringraziare Punk se ha questa carriera…”  Zona Wrestling

WWE: Roman Reigns affronterà Cody Rhodes e Randy Orton in un triple threat match a WM 40

CM Punk e Randy Orton, entrambe superstar di ritorno, hanno lanciato un appello a Roman Reigns. In realtà, The Viper ha firmato con SmackDown solo perché Nick Aldis gli ha promesso di vendicarsi contr ...

WWE's CM Punk Signing Has Revived A Potential Raw TV Deal With Warner Bros.

Warners Bros. had reportedly withdrawn from the Raw rights race until Punk came back. Warner Bros. Discovery may be willing to buy the rights to Raw due to Punk's involvement. If the deal between WWE ...
Video su : WWE Punk
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Punk Punk riapre porta Warner Bros