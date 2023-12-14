Wolf Man | Ryan Gosling sostituito da Christopher Abbott nel film Blumhouse

(Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023)è statodacome protagonista diMan, nelremake del classico dell’orrore. Nel 2020 era stato reso noto che l’interprete di Barbie avrebbe interpretatouna nuova versione della creatura horror in un futuro progetto di Leigh Whannel. Tuttavia, The Hollywood Reporter ha dichiarato cheha lasciato il progetto come attore, anche se continuerà a prendervi parte come produttore esecutivo. Si tratta di uno sviluppo da brivido per il thriller, che negli ultimi tre anni aveva segnalatocome protagonista assoluto. Anche Derek Cianfrance, regista di Come un Tuono e Blue Valentine, che avrebbe inizialmente dovuto dirigere il ...

Wolf Man: Christopher Abbott sostituisce Ryan Gosling nel film della Blumhouse

Christopher Abbott è il nuovo, subentrando a Ryan Gosling nel ruolo di protagonista del prossimo monster movie targato Blumhouse e Universal Pictures . I dettagli sul progetto sono ancora tenuti nascosti, ma stando a ...

Wolf Man: Christopher Abbott sostituisce Ryan Gosling nel film della Blumhouse Cinefilos.it

Wolf Man: Ryan Gosling rinuncia al progetto, Christopher Abbott star dell'horror diretto da Leigh Whannel Movieplayer

Ryan Gosling replaced in lead role for new horror remake

Ryan Gosling has been replaced as the lead in the Wolf Man remake. It was reported back in 2020 that the 'I'm Just Ken' hitmaker and actor had signed on to appear as a new version of the classic ...